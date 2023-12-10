Triptii Dimri gushes over working with 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri gushes over 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor: 'He is generous'

Triptii Dimri showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor for being an amazing and helpful co-star in the blockbuster movie Animal.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, the Qala actress admitted that she has always been a fan of Kapoor's work because he is very honest with his performances.

"Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good," she added.

Dimri said that she has always wanted to share screen space with the Barfi star and wanted to learn from him.

She continued, "He’s very calm, he’s someone who looks at a scene as a scene, and he’s not selfish as an actor is what I would say. He makes sure that your performance is equally good. Everybody is comfortable."

The actress recalled a confessional scene from the 2023 action-drama in which she was facing problems to deliver her lines.

Dimri revealed Kapoor helpful side as an actor, saying, "He was so generous and so kind that day that he asked me, being who he is like the star, he asked me, 'Do you want to go first? Should we do your closes first because it's your scene?' Very few people do that. So that is something that has stayed with me."

The movie revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and his son; it is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol alonside an ensemble cast.