Julia Stiles recreates iconic scene from '10 Things I Hate About You'

Julia Stiles recently recreated an iconic scene from her film 10 Things I Hate About You at the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival, which took place in New York City.



The '90s teen rom-com featured Julia as Kat Stratford opposite late Heath Ledger, who played the character of a bad boy named Patrick Verona.

During her recent appearance at the event, the actress re-enacted the memorable scene of reading a 'hateful' poem to Patrick.

In a video clip shared by The Greene Space on Instagram, Julia read aloud, "I hate the way you’re always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry."

"But mostly, I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all," the actress got emotional at the end of her heartfelt performance.

In 2021, Julia showered praise on her late co-star for being a great support system during the shooting of their scenes.

As per People in the '90s podcast, the actress shared, "I remember Heath Ledger was so gracious about the whole thing. He always stood back and he was like, this is your scene."

She added, "He wasn’t trying to compete with me. I appreciate this so much more now having worked more."