David Grohl feeds the homeless during Foo Fighters’ Australian tour

David Grohl teamed up with Melbourne-based charity kitchen The Big Umbrella

David Grohl used his day off to help his friends on the street.

The musician, 54, was on tour in Australia with his band, Foo Fighters, when he took some time out on Friday to volunteer at Melbourne’s The Big Umbrella – a street kitchen charity established in 2010 to feed the homeless and “food insecure.”

The charity kitchen uploaded a series of images to their Instagram of Grohl working with the team in the kitchen, tending to a chafing dish filled with various meats.

“Our friends on the street were treated to an epic American style bbq with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighter,” the caption read.



They detailed that Grohl “sat tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble.”

“It will be a day ‘our friends on the streets’ will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need,” they further expressed about the rocker.