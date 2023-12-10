Meghan’s ‘mouthpiece’ tactical approach to dealing with Harry, Camilla feud

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘biographer’ Omid Scobie steered clear of weighing in on the duke’s acrimonious relationship with Queen Camilla in his book Endgame.



Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell reflected on the treatment of King Charles’ wife in the controversial book, comparing it to that of in Harry’s memoir Spare.

In the autobiography released earlier this year, the Invictus Games mogul branded his step-mother a “villain” and accused her of leaking information on Royal Family to the British press.

Meanwhile, Scobie opted to refer to the Queen Consort as being “tolerated by the public but not universally accepted.”

Russell explained Endgame is primarily focused on the dynamic between Prince William and Prince Harry aka the Waleses and the Sussexes, prompting Harry’s feelings about Camilla take a back seat.

"Endgame’s primary attacks were on Prince William,” Russell noted, adding: "Whereas, Spare took equal aim at Prince William and Queen Camilla, perhaps actually at times more at Queen Camilla and that perhaps indicates Prince Harry's personal view of the Queen/his stepmother."

"So there may be an element to which Queen Camilla simply wasn't a major figure of major interest for the author Omid Scobie," he explained.

"I think Scobie has quite wisely, or more tactically stayed away from that," the expert added.