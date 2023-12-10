Selena Gomez confesses to plastic surgery while defending Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez furiously defended her new beau Benny Blanco from hate comments

Selena Gomez just let the cat out of the bag about getting cosmetic procedures done – her first time addressing any plastic surgery speculations.

Gomez, 31, let the cat out of the bag as she defended her new beau Benny Blanco, 35, against seemingly concerned fans who did not approve of the new pairing, as Blanco had bad-mouthed her years ago.

The Kill ‘em With Kindness songstress went off on fans who wondered on social media if something was “wrong” with Gomez for her taste in men.

As one user wrote, “Remove your cheek fillers/ implants. It’s messing up your bran,” the singer nonchalantly replied, “Hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.”

Prior to this, the singer has never admitted to any cosmetic procedures she may have had done, per the Daily Mail. Though fans noticed her changing looks over recent years, Gomez does suffer from lupus – a chronic autoimmune disease which can cause weight gain of weight loss.

But this wasn’t the only time she went off on fans ever since confirming her new relationship with Blanco.

Amid an onslaught of rude comments about her new flame, Gomez continued to sing praises about Blanco, replying to one comment with, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts,” and another with, “I appreciate your misguided input.”