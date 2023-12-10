Adam Driver returns to 'Saturday Night Love' for the fourth time

Adam Driver, the former Girls star, returned to play the piano live on Saturday Night Live, and was joined by Olivia Rodrigo as a musical guest.

The Ferrari star hosted the show for the fourth time now, after doing it for the first time in 2020.

Driver got into his Christmas spirit and shared why it was his favorite holiday of the year.

"I’m so excited to be back, especially during this time of year,” the Star Wars alum said during his monologue.

“I love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday, the food, the music, the family… But largely it’s because I have a very deep and personal relationship with Santa,” he gushed.

He continued, “Usually I do it in private,” Driver said, highlighting his ritual with Santa.

“Since we’re here, and I know Santa watches SNL. He hasn’t liked it since [Chris] Kattan left.”

The actor emphasized that he has a special ritual that involves Santa, featuring a Christmas list which he seranaded to Santa with a piano.



While singing, Driver noted, “I liked for people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo.’ I didn’t kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo," referring to his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.



Adam also shared his experience of working with Ford, he said, “Obviously, John Williams’ [score] wasn’t playing in the background and it was very emotional actually, shooting it with Harrison."

He went on to say, "Harrison was so generous and contemplative and to me that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death.”

