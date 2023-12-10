Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face major blow in Hollywood career

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced another major setback as a renowned Hollywood magazine slammed the couple for being a constant part of unnecessary controversies.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV that The Hollywood Reporter, known as the "Bible of the town" revealed the biggest winners and losers of 2023.

She said, "Harry and Meghan, who certainly consider themselves Hollywood elite, have found themselves on the losers side."

The renowned media outlet called Harry's explosive book Spare and the Sussexes' Netflix biography "whiny" in their exclusive article.

It reads, "But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin."

While reacting to the article, Kinsey further added that this would hurt the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex for a long time.

She stated, "This has got to hurt Harry and Meghan personally and it's got to have William Morris Endeavor (WME)- her current talent agency - scrambling to figure out what their next steps are."

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, currently facing hard times following Omid Scobie's claims about "racist royals" in his new book Endgame.