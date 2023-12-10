Keke Palmer makes powerful statement amid Darius Jackson custody battle

Keke Palmer split with Darius Jackson over the summers just a few months after welcoming their son

Keke Palmer is putting on a brave front amidst her ongoing custody battle with ex Darius Jackson after she accused him of physical abuse.

After agreeing to work out their issues over mediation, Palmer, 30, confided in her fans that it feels like her life is “unraveling at the seams.”

She made the confession in a witty Instagram reel as the camera panned around her standing in her kitchen, cradling her 9-month-old son, Leodis.

Dressed in a luxe maroon robe with a glammed-up face, the new mom struck some power poses as her toddler played with a saucepan.

Despite the fabulous front, she admitted, “When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon didn’t raise no b****”

She then captioned the post, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE [crying-laughing emojis].”

Palmer’s words came a month after she was granted a temporary restraining order and custody against Jackson on the basis of domestic violence.

Since then, Palmer has been candid about her relationship traumas and the strength motherhood has granted her.

Most recently, Palmer and Jackson agreed to resolve the custody issue over mediations, per Page Six. However, an insider told the outlet at the time that Palmer’s restraining order “has NOT been dropped” and police investigations are still underway.