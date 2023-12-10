Bryan Adams details his close friendship with late Princess Diana

Bryan Adams recalled her first special meeting with the late Princess Diana in a latest interview.

The musician expressed his admiration for the People's Princess for being a great source of inspiration to him.

In conversation with The Sunday Times, Bryan shared that he met the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry for the first in an airplane.



The meeting came after the singer co-wrote and released a song called Diana following her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

"I said, 'I used your name on a song once,' and Diana said, 'Yes, I know, very funny. Actually I’d like to hear it again,'" he shared.

Bryan continued, "So I sent a copy to Kensington Palace, got an invitation to tea back and that’s how we became friends."

Speaking of his conversations with Diana, the songwriter said, "I really, really liked Diana, she was an amazing woman and a super-great inspiration."

Bryan admitted that meeting the late princess was truly one of the greatest things that has ever happened to him.

Princess Diana left the world sad in a fatal car accident which took place in 1997 in Paris. To date, the world mourns the tragic demise of the queen of hearts.