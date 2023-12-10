Cardi B looks unfazed as Offset snubs her onstage amid split rumours

Cardi B and Offset recently unfollowed each other on social media

Cardi B was spotted out for the first time amid breakup rumours with husband Offset, while he was off in Miami with his mom for his performance at Arts Basel.

On Friday evening, the Bodack Yellow singer, 31, hit up Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles for some retail therapy.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Cardi looked unbothered and drop-dead gorgeous, sporting a bowl cut wig, double plaid layers, and acid-washed denim boots that went all the way up to the hem of her teeny denim shorts.

Meanwhile, that same night, Offset was tearing up the East Coast in Miami at D’USSE Cognac’s Art Basel party, where he also took the stage and even dove into an early birthday celebration.

As he performed, the 31-year-old rapper made sure to show some love to his biggest supporter and fan – his mom, Latabia Woodword – giving her a shout-out as she cheered him on from the front row, per Page Six.

But notably excluded from his shout-out, of course, was his wife, Cardi B.

Last week, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the hip-hop power couple, married since 2017, unfollowed each other on social media.

That same day, the WAP songstress wrote on her Instagram stories, “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” sparking split rumours among fans.

But that wasn’t all. The next day, she seemingly snubbed Offset again, declaring that she needed to get “rid of dead weight.”



Offset seemingly reciprocated the shade on his social media, sharing a clip of Al Pacino’s Scarface character yelling, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”