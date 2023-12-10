Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage hang in balance amid personal struggles

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori is understood to feel ‘alone’ as her marriage to the rapper gears up to finish one-year mark.

The Yeezy mogul married his former employee in an intimate ceremony in California in December 2022, only a month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Speaking to the Mirror, celebrity psychic and body language expert reflected on Bianca’s current state of mind, noting she has got ‘no one to talk to,’ as all her friends and family are in Australia.

“She feels mentally under-stimulated,” suggested the expert.

Meanwhile, the Donda rapper feels like “there's too much on, he's agreed to do more than he's planned in terms of travel and promotions,” in the wake of his upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign, according to Honigman.

While West has steered clear of releasing any projects this year, he has made the most of the spotlight with PDA-filled outings with his new wife.

Hence, Honigman insisted it might be a time for the rapper to “take a well earned break from public life.”

Concluding her analysis, the expert noted, “As they're each feeling less enthusiastic about their respective lives in general, they find comfort in each other's company."