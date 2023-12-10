Shona Rhimes gives ‘heartfelt salute’ to ‘Station 19’ cast after show cancellation

The series was a spin-off of Rhimes’ long-running medical drama 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Shonda Rhimes expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the cast of Station 19 as the show was cancelled after it upcoming seventh season.

Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, took to her Instagram handle to share a note to the cast after the news was announced.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” she wrote alongside a carousel of he cast in full firefighter gear from set.

“A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories.”

The series was a spin-off of Rhimes’ long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which premiered in 2018 and followed the lives of the firefighters at Station 19 in Seattle.



The seventh and final season of Station 19 will premiere on March 14, 2024 on ABC. The season will consist of 18 episodes.

The show starred Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason Winston George as Ben Warren, Barrett Doss as Maya Bishop, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, among others.

Station 19 executive producer and director Peter Paige also took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday to share his thoughts and show his appreciation for the show’s cast and crew.

“Well, yesterday was pretty surreal: #Station19 coming to an end, and #GoodTrouble cancelled. Not a great day – still wrapping my head around the news,” he wrote. “These shows (along with #TheFosters) have been my home and my family for the more than the last decade.”