'Station 19' bids farewell after seven years on ABC

After seven seasons of fighting fires and navigating personal dramas, Station 19 is set to close its doors for good. ABC confirmed the news on December 9, 2023, announcing that the upcoming seventh season will be the show's last.



The series, a spin-off of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, premiered in 2018 and followed the lives of the firefighters at Station 19 in Seattle.

The show starred Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason Winston George as Ben Warren, Barrett Doss as Maya Bishop, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, among others.

Station 19 has been a popular series for ABC, consistently ranking among the network's top-rated shows. However, viewership has declined in recent seasons, leading to the decision to end the show.

"We are incredibly grateful to the talented cast and crew of 'Station 19' for their passionate work on the show over the past seven years," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement.

"The series has been a fan favorite and a cornerstone of our Thursday night lineup. We are excited to bring fans a powerful and satisfying conclusion to the series with its final season."

The seventh and final season of Station 19 will premiere on March 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The season will consist of 18 episodes.

The ending of the series marks the end of an era for ABC. The show was one of the network's most popular dramas, and it will be missed by fans.