Taylor Swift dreading Travis Kelce's birthday proposal?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship could wither as quickly as it bloomed due to their different future plans.

A source recently revealed that the NFL player is looking to pop the question to the Lover singer on her 34th birthdayfalling on Dec. 13.

Speaking to Life&Style, they enthused, "He's arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends."

However, celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman reflected on Swift’s rite of passage in her previous relationships in a conversation with the Mirror, describing her as a "free spirit" who "doesn't like the thought of being tied down", so will "need to think about it".

She also pointed out a probably timeline of engagement should the athlete fails to propose to the Grammy winner on her birthday.

"He won't propose on New Year's Eve, as that's just far away [and] too late for him,” said Honigman, adding Kelce will try his best to seize the opportunity on Christmas Day.

Swift recently gave an insight into her budding romance with the NFL star in an interview with TIME magazine.

The Midnights artist revealed that they were 'already a couple' by the time she showed up on his Kansas City Chiefs' game against Chicago Bears in September.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," the outlet's Person of the Year said.



“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Swift added.

