Hilary Duff pens emotional tribute to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ producer Stan Rogow

Hilary Duff rose to fame with the Disney show ‘Lizzie McGuire’ when she was only 13

Hilary Duff cherished the memory of Lizzie McGuire producer Stan Rogow following his death on Thursday December 7.

Duff, who rose to fame with the Disney show, took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the late veteran writer and producer.

“Writing this right now is bringing back so many distant memories of what feels like a completely different lifetime,” she began.

“One where I had absolutely no clue where I was heading or how I was getting there, but where I had that eagerness and blind optimism that accompanies youth and your first opportunities to step up.”

Duff continued, “You heavily cherish the people who first believe and see something person who fought for me to land a role that would change the entire course of my life…and I’m so very sad to hear of his passing today.”



Apart from Lizzie McGuire, the veteran writer, producer and music manager was a key player in shows like Fame and the 1986 feature Clan of the Cave Bear.

The So Yesterday hitmaker wrote, “Stan – thank you for thinking I had ‘that special thing.’ Thank you for all of the Lizzie adventures. Thank you for helping create a reality I could never have dreamed of. Thinking of your family and your son Jackson at this time. Rest easy Stan x”

Rogow was most active in television, working on such notable series as Playing for Time, Shannon’s Deal, Flight 29 Down, Darcy’s Wild Life, State of Grace, Valemont, Woke Up Dead and Afterworld.