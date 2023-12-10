2 Chainz rushed to the hospital after accident on Miami highway

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car accident.
The rapper – born Tauheed K. Epps – was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the Miami highway on Friday night when a Tesla rear-ended him, per TMZ.
Law enforcement at the scene “suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” the outlet further reported.
As a result of the accident, the 46-year-old rapper suffered neck injuries and potentially more. Despite this, he is reported to be in a stable condition at the hospital.
Remarkably, he even managed record a video of the scene of the accident while being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, promptly sharing it on his Instagram stories on Saturday morning.
The short reel briefly shows the black Tesla, stopped next to a road barrier, with its front left side completely totaled.
The Birthday Song emcee was reportedly in South Florida for Art Basel, and had just left a Miami-based strip club.
Just a few hours before that, he had uploaded another story of him purchasing a colossal stone crab for Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood.
Following the news, fans of the rapper took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.
“Glad 2 Chainz is OK. Drunk drivers are a menace. Hope he recovers soon,” wrote one fan.
“Prayers for 2Chainz he has more to offer the world,” said another.
