2 Chainz rushed to the hospital after accident on Miami highway

2 Chainz was in Miami for the star-studded Art Basel weekend

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car accident.

The rapper – born Tauheed K. Epps – was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the Miami highway on Friday night when a Tesla rear-ended him, per TMZ.

Law enforcement at the scene “suspect the other driver may have been driving under the influence,” the outlet further reported.

As a result of the accident, the 46-year-old rapper suffered neck injuries and potentially more. Despite this, he is reported to be in a stable condition at the hospital.

Remarkably, he even managed record a video of the scene of the accident while being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, promptly sharing it on his Instagram stories on Saturday morning.

The short reel briefly shows the black Tesla, stopped next to a road barrier, with its front left side completely totaled.

The Birthday Song emcee was reportedly in South Florida for Art Basel, and had just left a Miami-based strip club.

Just a few hours before that, he had uploaded another story of him purchasing a colossal stone crab for Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood.

Following the news, fans of the rapper took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Glad 2 Chainz is OK. Drunk drivers are a menace. Hope he recovers soon,” wrote one fan.

“Prayers for 2Chainz he has more to offer the world,” said another.