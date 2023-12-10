Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil their family Christmas card: See Photo

The portrait comes a day after the third annual Christmas concert by Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their Christmas card for the year and their children appear all grown up.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the family portrait on their official social media accounts on Saturday, captioned, “Our family Christmas card for 2023 [Christmas tree and heart emoji].”

The family of five — which includes Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — matched in white button-downs in the monochrome photo.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are very pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” a statement released on behalf of Kate and William said, via The Mirror.

“The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor.”



Royal fans took to the comments to draw various comparisons of the children with their elders.

“Charlotte has the nobility and ladylikeness of the late Queen Elizabeth,” one IG user commented.

Another chimed in, “Princess Charlotte looks just like her father, Prince George his mom, and Prince Louis is simply the both of them.”