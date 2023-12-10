Leonardo DiCaprio, new flame Vittoria Ceretti attend Art Basel in Miami

The Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended Art Basel in Miami on Friday.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork, sharing a drink with the 25-year-old stunning model.

Leonardo opted for a dark shirt, matching pants, and his signature baseball cap, maintaining a low-key presence in the star-studded crowd.

Vittoria mirrored his style in a black ensemble, exuding runway-ready elegance.

The appearance followed Leonardo's recent visit to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Last month, the actor celebrated his 49th birthday with Vittoria and other A-list guests, with the pair displaying affection throughout the night, as reported by People.