Leonardo DiCaprio, new flame Vittoria Ceretti attend Art Basel in Miami

The appearance followed Leonardo's recent visit to the Miami Beach Convention Center

By Christina Harrold
December 10, 2023
The Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti attended Art Basel in Miami on Friday.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner enjoyed the annual festival, where he had previously spent $1 million on artwork, sharing a drink with the 25-year-old stunning model.

Leonardo opted for a dark shirt, matching pants, and his signature baseball cap, maintaining a low-key presence in the star-studded crowd.

Vittoria mirrored his style in a black ensemble, exuding runway-ready elegance.

The appearance followed Leonardo's recent visit to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Last month, the actor celebrated his 49th birthday with Vittoria and other A-list guests, with the pair displaying affection throughout the night, as reported by People.