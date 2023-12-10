Khloe Kardashian rocks casual outfit as she hops into her Ferrari

The reality TV star sported a casual ensemble as she left the facility and hopped into her Ferrari

Khloe Kardashian opted for a laid-back look as she exited a studio in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 39-year-old reality TV star sported a casual ensemble as she left the facility and hopped into her Ferrari, speeding off into the city.

Staying comfortable, the entrepreneur wore a light gray hoodie paired with matching sweatpants and white athletic shoes.

Khloe, who recently went makeup-free on an episode of her family's show, accessorized with jet-black sunglasses.

Her light blonde hair fell gracefully onto her shoulders and back, complementing the light tones of her clothing.

The outing occurred just over a week after the conclusion of the fourth season of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu in April of the previous year, serving as a continuation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.