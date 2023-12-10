King Charles 'stands firm’ amid royal race row unveiled in Omid Scobie's book Endgame

The Sun cited King Charles that the monarch has informed friends he will 'not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son'

Britain’s King Charles stands firm amid royal race row following the release of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame.

A Dutch edition of the book had to be hastily withdrawn from shelves after disclosing the names of two royal family members accused of raising 'concerns' about Archie's skin colour.

Sources close to the King, who Scobie accuses alongside the Princess of Wales of discussing Archie's skin, have said he is 'not concerned' at being named and is instead 'full of energy'.

It comes as Dutch publishers hit back at Scobie after he blamed them for the error that led to the two names being revealed.

Both the royal family and the Sussexes have maintained silence on the book's content.

Earlier, Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame named two senior royals in the race row.

Scobie, known as Harry and Meghan's preferred royal journalist, faces denial from the couple regarding any involvement in briefing him for Endgame.