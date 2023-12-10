Alyson Hannigan dishes on losing both physical and emotional baggage on DWTS: Photo

Alyson Hannigan opens up about her mental and physical health on DWTS journey

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Alyson Hannigan has recently dished on losing both physical and emotional “baggage” during her time on Dancing with the Stars.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Alyson, who made it to the ABC show's finale with dance partner Sasha Farber, posted a photo, revealing her 20-pound weight loss during production.

In a side-by-side photos, Alyson showed a contrast between her pre-season promo pic and a photo from the DWTS finale.

In the caption, How I Met Your Mother actress wrote, “The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars.”

Alyson also thanked her dancing partner, adding, “I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Earlier, the actress also posted a video with a long caption, reflecting on her journey, which she called it “indescribable”.



She continued, “To all the other pros and cast, thank you for being a part of this journey. I enjoyed getting to know you and you’ll always have a special place in my heart. To the incredible crew this is a massive show and everyone is doing the most amazing job.”

“And to everyone who supported me and voted for us thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means the world that you allowed me the time to improve and stay on the show,” she added.



