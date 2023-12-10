Mark Wahlberg finally ready to play ‘grandfather’ roles as he embraces ageing

Mark Wahlberg embraces ageing and playing older roles

Mark Wahlberg has recently opened up about ageing and playing older roles in his life.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Mile 22 actor said, “I’m a dad now — embracing my old age.”

He continued, “A lot of guys my age in the business would probably say, 'Well, that character has grown kids or kids in their late teens, I don’t want to play that role.’”

“I'm embracing that,” stated the Ted star.

Mark added, “I look forward to playing a grandfather soon.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark revealed why he agreed to feature in the upcoming movie, The Family Plan.

Elaborating on why he opted for this movie, the actor told ET, “I just thought it was really fun.”

“I think you see a lot of action movies — especially a lot of action comedies — and they don’t have as much character as this one had.”

“I thought it was very interesting to find the family dynamic,” added the actor.

Addressing action scenes in the action-comedy, Mark mentioned, “We wanted to make it feel very real when shooting it practically. We’re putting the actors, including myself, in these situations as much as possible.”

“You want it to feel super cool but also be grounded enough that it’s believable,” remarked the actor.

Mark added, “I’ve worked with these guys quite a bit, and they are the best at what they do and, of course, we have assembled the best stunt team and best doubles, so we made some very cool action sequences.”

Meanwhile, The Family Plan is set to release on Apple TV+ on December 15.