Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to 'put the past behind them'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who have been at loggerheads with their royal relatives since the couple relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs - need to to move on by "putting the past behind them."



Louella Alderson, a relationship expert, has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reunite with the royals again so that their children could spend Christmas with their family. However, she admitted it seems unlikely.



Meghan and Harry last reunited with the royal family together at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, with the Duke also making a brief visit to the UK for his father King Charles' Coronation in May of this year.

Louella, in conversation with The Mirror, said: "It's certainly possible for Harry and Meghan to put the past behind them and reunite with the Royal Family, especially if it means spending time with their children's extended family. However, it may not be an easy decision for them to make, as there are likely still lingering emotions and unresolved issues from the feud that seem to keep resurfacing in the media."



The relationship expert went on: "If Charles is ready to open his doors to Harry and Meghan after everything that has happened, he is extending an olive branch and showing his desire to mend the relationship.

"It could be a good opportunity for both sides to start working towards reconciliation and healing, even if it may not happen overnight," she explained. She added: "Ultimately, Harry and Meghan will have to make this decision for themselves and their family. They may still be pained by the past, but they could also see the value in putting it aside for their children's sake."