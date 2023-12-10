Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers talks about divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' divorce talked in Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise trailer.

Elizabeth Chambers has reflected on the drastic changes that unfolded amidst the shocking allegations surrounding ex-husband Armie Hammer, which included rape and cannibalism accusations.

Discussing candidly in the latest trailer for Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, she is set to join the compelling docuseries herself alongside a group of former partners of the guilty personality.

"Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me. I moved here with my husband three years ago, but things have changed," she expressed, emphasizing that even such paradise isn’t free of problems, so you can’t trust anyone.

The trailer features glimpses of the former couple's photos, settling their custody dispute this summer, and scenes of the cast enjoying under the sun.

Selita Ebanks, ex-fiancée of Nick Cannon, then remarked on the island's allure as a playground for the rich and famous.



To which, fellow cast member Courtney McTaggart responded, “It's called the 'Cayman Curse.' People who move to the island with their significant other.... it never lasts.”

The teaser also delves into Elizabeth's public divorce from Hammer in 2020, a tumultuous period “riddled with scandal.”

They announced their separation after a decade of marriage, triggered by disturbing allegations of “violent abuse on women,” which were vehemently denied by the actor.