King Charles asked to protect monarchy from 'unserious' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles would be 'better off without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle', claims US radio host

King Charles III has been urged to avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in vast interest of the monarchy and the royal family.



A top US commentator has claimed that the 75-year-old monarch would be 'better off without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' as the couple's popularity plummets in America and the UK.

Bob Cordaro, who broadcasts live from Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had "detracted" from The Firm's reputation.



"I love the royals. I think they are part and parcel of what makes Great Britain great, " The radio host told GB News.



Cordaro went on explaining why he thinks so, saying: "It is an institution that needs to be protected and when I watched these two silly, unserious people depart serious work to become celebrities in the United States…I can't."



The US renowned host added: "I don't think much of them, frankly. I think a lot of the concept of the Royal Family, whether individual royals are flawed or not, it's a critical institution for Great Britain and frankly, for the world.

"It's been a guiding light for a long time. Harry and Megan have detracted from that and maybe the British Royal Family is better off without them involved anyway."

The comments come after California-based couple, Harry and Meghan, failed to beat Kate Middleton and Prince William in popularity even after all their stunts.

On the other hand, US pollster James Johnson, from JL Partners, said: "Kate is the people’s princess. That’s the verdict of the American public. The Princess of Wales is their top-rated royal and they vastly prefer her to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

