Adele declares white privilege ‘lucky’ for her music career

File Footage

Adele has recently declared white privilege has helped boost her music career.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Easy on Me singer revealed being a white woman had open doors for her in the music industry.

“More than anything, it’s just being yourself. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so lucky with my career — on top of the obvious of me being a white woman in music,” said the 35-year-old.

The Hello hit-maker continued, “I think people are quite scared of me, and they’ve been like that since I was 18.”

“I don’t know what it is; I think there’s no room for negotiations when it comes to what I want to do and how I want to do it. And it’s always been like that,” explained Adele.

This isn’t the first time Adele shared that she’s had more advantages as a white woman.

In 2017, Adele dedicated her Grammy award for Best Album to Beyoncé, telling the singer how her album Lemonade deserved the honour.

“The way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves,” stated Adele.

Later, Adele defended her views about Beyonce’s win at the Grammys.

“My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won. For my friends who are women of colour, Lemonade was such a huge acknowledgement for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through,” said the singer in a 2021 interview with Vogue.

Meanwhile, Adele also spoke up during a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, praising Etta James.

“She was the first time a voice made me stop what I was doing and sit down and listen. It took over my mind and body,” added the musician.