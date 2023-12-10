Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson romance brewing with ‘long term potential’

Sophie Turner seems “really happy” with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner seems “really happy” with Peregrine Pearson after starting romance two months after her divorce with Joe Jonas.



The "Game of Thrones" actress and singer parted ways in September, and since then, the insider told Us Weekly, she has been single and "casually dating a few people."

The insider claims that Turner and Perry have "become progressively closer" and that Turner "really seems to like spending time with Perry."

It's "too soon to tell if there's long term potential," the source told the site, but they surmised that "things might be headed that way."

When Turner and Pearson were seen kissing in Paris in late October, the two sparked relationship rumours. Pearson is the son of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a Sussex county.

Since then, the two have become more outspoken about their relationship; on Friday, they were photographed cuddling on the PDA.

The images show the British aristocracy and Turner strolling across London together, kissing and cuddling up to each other.

During their stroll during the day, the laid-back couple remained close, exchanging smiles and holding hands as they were giving each other hugs.

Her relationship with Pearson initially surfaced about two months after the singer of "Cake By the Ocean" filed for divorce.