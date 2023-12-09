Jennifer Garner feels annoyed over ex-husband Ben Affleck’s bad habit

File Footage

Jennifer Garner has recently expressed her disappointment over former husband Ben Affleck’s smoking habit.



A source spilled to Star, Garner and Jennifer Lopez “have very different views on” Affleck’s bad habit.

“JLo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon, said an insider while Garner thinks “it's disgusting”.

The source revealed that the 13 Going On 30 star already put boundaries when it comes to their children with Affleck.

“She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids,” claimed an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Jen’s been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs.

However, the insider mentioned that Affleck’s habit “infuriates” Garner.

“But this is putting her patience to the test,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, Lopez had no problem with Affleck’s smoking issue as she mentioned in earlier interview, “We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple.”

Reflecting on her marriage with Affleck, Lopez explained, “We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that's what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion.”

Another source added that Garner, Affleck and Lopez all have maintained a “mature relationship and have made an effort to make their children the focus of those relationships”.