Linda Blair's midlife awakening led to animal advocacy

Linda Blair, the actress who rose to fame as possessed child Regan MacNeil in the horror classic The Exorcist, has opened up about a "midlife crisis" that led her to animal welfare advocacy, which she now calls her "life's calling."

Blair, now 64, shared in a candid interview with People magazine that she began questioning her life's purpose and direction in her 40s. "I had everything I thought I wanted," she said. "I had a successful career, a nice home, and a loving family. But I felt like something was missing."

It was during this time that Blair started volunteering at an animal shelter. "I was immediately drawn to the animals," she said. "They have so much love and resilience, and they need our help."

Blair's passion for animal welfare soon grew into a full-time commitment. She founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

"The foundation has been my life's work," Blair said. "We've rescued thousands of animals, and I'm so proud of the work we've done."

In addition to her work with the foundation, Blair is also a vocal advocate for animal rights. She has spoken out against animal cruelty and has lobbied for stricter laws to protect animals.

"I believe that animals deserve our respect and compassion," Blair said. "They are not just property; they are sentient beings who feel pain and suffering."