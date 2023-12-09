Fans debunk Kim Kardashian’s future plans about kids’ careers

Kim Kardashuan called a 'worse' mom than Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is in hot waters after sharing her thoughts on her kids career.



The Hulu star discussed her aspirations for her four children in a YouTube SpringHill talk with Maverick Carter.

Kim, 43, and her 46-year-old ex-husband Kanye West share four children: Psalm, four; Chicago, five; North, ten; Saint, seven.

"Do you think you'd be a mom like your mom?" LeBron James' partner Maverick asked in the interview, referring to momager Kris Jenner, 68, further enquiring, "Do you want your kids to be entrepreneurs?"

"I want them to do whatever makes them happy,” the Skims founder Kim replied.

“I already see what they're into and the creative energy from them, and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are gonna go."

"I definitely see it in North and I think that I would never push her to do anything, it's whatever she finds her passion in,” Kim pressed, considering North's "creative energy."

Fans of Kardashian-Jenner, on the other hand, weren't swayed by Kim's remarks and swiftly discussed her position on Reddit.

One critic rebutted, "Yeah that explains all the North trademarks... The TikToks... The Met Gala appearance... The Hulu appearances... The Birthday Party with paparazzis... Kim is the biggest fame hog groomer…”

Adding, "She is pushing North to be an entrepreneur by grooming her to sell her image to the public..."

In shock, another social media user responded, "Birthday party with paparazzi? Those poor kids."

"I think she meant to say 'whatever makes them famous,'" quipped a third fan.

Another blasted, "Kim is even worse than Kris to be honest. I hope her kids turn out okay. Guess we'll see."