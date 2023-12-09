Gigi Hadid unhappy with ill-timed interference from mother in Bradley Cooper's romance

According to reports, Gigi Hadid does not want Yolanda Hadid, her mother, to get in the way of her developing romance with Bradley Cooper.



The supermodel is taking her time getting to know the Hollywood hottie, according to a story in Heat Magazine. She is not hurrying their courtship.

A source informed the newspaper If Gigi allows her mother to influence her decisions, she worries that her relationship with the Maestro star would end.

“Gigi doesn’t want to play games or hurry things. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and it’s going well. Bradley’s into her because she’s not acting desperate or pushy,” the insider said.

According to a source, Gigi is avoiding any advice from Yolanda Hadid because she is "nervous what her mum will say when Bradley is around."

Gigi “doesn’t want her to blow her cool-girl act,” the insider said, adding, “But the truth is she’s so into him and desperate for him to commit – she’d marry him tomorrow if he asked.”