T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach's whirlwind romance goes strong on Christmas

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance is still getting hotter. The pair showed off their PDA at Friday's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City.



On the red carpet, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, happily posed together. In pictures, Robach was seen putting her arms around Holmes while they laughed and grinned together. They were obviously in love apparent from their body language.

Additionally, it appeared that the two coordinated their event attire. Robach looked stunning in a sequined black crop top, tights, and metallic silver jacket. Holmes looked dapper in black slacks, a white button-down shirt, and a black leather jacket.

At the event, Holmes also took a picture with his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. After attending the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles last week, the new couple's public appearances have been exciting this week.

But the drama was only increased this week when their ex-partners Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig confirmed they are dating following their divorce files this year.

According to a source, Robach is "fuming" at the news' timing, which came just before Holmes and she launched their new podcast. She thinks it's possible her ex released it to "steal her thunder."