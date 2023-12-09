Kim Kardashian pushed by fans’ criticism to sell highly-expensive bag

Kim Kardashian has put out one of her extravagant Birkin bags out of her collection for sale, seemingly after the hate the American socialite received for showing off her wealth frequently.



In response to the out-loud criticism, Kim Kardashian put her $30,000 Birkin bag up for sale on Kardashian Closet.

The Hulu star has been accused of showing off her wealth on several occasions, particularly after she started sharing pictures of her holiday décor.

Using her Instagram Story, Kim, 43, announced some new features to the Kardashian Kloset website, where members of the well-known family sell their high-end clothing and accessories.

The reality TV star had on the page a rare vintage Hermes bag, according to the listing.

Her asking price for the handbag is $29, 995, plus an extra $14.95 for shipping.

The listing describes the bag as black "but appearing espresso brown."

The website describes it as being in "fair condition," adding that it "has sun fading" and "a spot on front, and has minor scratching on metal."

Kim owns a sizable assortment of pricey purses, some of which are Birkins.

On December 1, she was spotted in New York City with a massive $250,000 crocodile Birkin.

Some who didn't like the accessory mocked her, saying things like, "That's the biggest Birkin I've ever seen."