Kate Middleton makes heads turn with luxurious fashion sense

Middleton attended the Together at Christmas carol concert with her children George, Louis, and Charlotte, and husband William

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton made a style statement as she attended the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Opting for an all-white ensemble the Princess of Wales showcased a blend of high street and high-end fashion, including £5,400 'Van Cleef Arpels Magic Alhambra Earrings with 2 Motifs.'

Accompanied by her children George, Louis, and Charlotte, and husband William, Kate donned a bespoke coat by Saville Rowe tailor Chris Kerr, estimated to cost up to £10,000.

She paired it with a £99 kiltane cashmere crew neck jumper and £299 Holland Cooper high-waisted trousers.

Completing the look, Kate added a £395 Strathberry Mosaic Nano Bag in Vanilla and her favorite Gianvito Rossi ‘Gianvito 105’ Bisque Suede Pumps. The mother-of-three's makeup featured a red carpet-style glitz, with a bouncy blow-dry, pink lip, and smoky eye shadow.

Kate hosted the Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey, welcoming family, and monarchy members, and inspiring individuals to celebrate those supporting children and families.