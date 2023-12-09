Britney Spears surprises fans with reunion plan with mother Lynne

Britney Spears reconciliation plans with mother Lynne

The Woman in Me author Britney Spears seems to be changing her mind regarding her reunion with her family.



Following years of widely reported family drama, Britney's thousands of fans gasped when pictures of the singer's mother, Lynne, appeared at her 42nd birthday celebration on December 2.

At the celebration hosted by the celebrity's manager Cade Hudson, Lynne, 68, was a guest.

An Instagram picture of Britney with her 46-year-old brother Bryan and their mother was shared by Hudson.

Lynne's friend shared pictures of the mother and daughter as well, igniting rumours of a possible reunion.'

cadehudson22/Instagram

“It’s baby steps,” a source addressed the rumours to Page Six. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”

Britney wrote Back in May on Instagram: “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

“After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”, Spears then wrote following their initial meeting.

“I love you so much !!! Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

According to information obtained by Page Six, Britney and Lynne have been talking on the phone a lot since then.



“Britney and Lynne were talking prior to the birthday party,” reported the insider. “For Britney, it’s very hard, it’s very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives.

“Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened.”

Britney's relationship with her mother has been stressed for a long time since the singer was put under an extremely strict conservatorship and made Lynne's lack of support public.

Last month, Britney claimed that her mother had given away some of her most treasured childhood memories, such as journals and china dolls. In response, Lynne shared pictures of the objects on Instagram.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” Lynne responded.

“They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you.”



