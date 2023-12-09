X Factor’s Rebecca Ferguson reveals what she would do for Marilyn Monroe

Rebecca Ferguson wants to bring Marilyn Monroe ‘back’

Rebecca Ferguson showed sympathy for Marilyn Monroe and claimed that the superstar had a “torturous life.”



In an interview with The Guardian, the Liverpool native opened up about what she wants to do for the late Marilyn Monroe and to bring her “peace.”

When asked if she could bring something. or someone as per her response, extinct back to life, what would she choose?

The X Factor alum replied, “Marilyn Monroe, she had a very torturous life, and I’d love to bring her back and allow her to have peace and happiness.”

Marilyn Monroe was born as Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles, California (she was later baptised as Norma Jean Baker). She later married three well-known men: Joe DiMaggio, Arthur Miller, and James Dougherty.

The American beauty's portrayal of a femme fatale in Niagara cemented her reputation as a sex symbol. Alongside co-star Jane Russell in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, she showcased her triple-threat versatility with a memorable rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Furthermore, she helped popularise the stereotype of the "dumb blonde"—for better or worse—with films like Some Like It Hot, The Prince and the Showgirl, The Seven Year Itch, and How to Marry a Millionaire.

Monroe experienced a difficult upbringing, living in ten foster homes and two orphanages; her mother, Gladys, battled paranoid schizophrenia and spent the majority of her adolescence in a mental health facility.

Monroe's dependence on barbiturates and mental health issues led to the official classification of her death as a "probable suicide."

However, Pulitzer Prize finalist Anthony Summers unveiled a revised chronology of events on that fateful night following a three-year investigation.

As per Vogue, Monroe was still alive when the ambulance arrived, but she passed away in route, so they had to take her back home, according to his interview with Walter Schaefer, the owner of the ambulance company.