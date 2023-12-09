Jennifer Garner reflects on her ‘benign neglect’ parenting tactic

Jennifer addresses her parenting technique in a new interview

Jennifer Garner has recently reflected on her unique parenting style.



Speaking on Today, the 13 Going On 30 actress, who shares three children with former husband Ben Affleck, said, “I just really enjoy my kids. I don’t know that I have some overarching philosophy.”

“I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around,” she continued.

Garner added, “I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect.”

When asked what did she mean by “benign neglect”, the Family Switch star explained, “Their lives are their own. I’m not trying to live their life, and I don’t mind that they see that I love mine.”

Besides Garner, other celebs also have different ways of parenting their children.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is a father of five adult children, spoke to PEOPLE in September where he discussed about parenting “like a drill instructor”.

Another celebrity is Alicia Silverstone who made headlines last year over her eccentric parenting technique.

The Clueless actress revealed on The Ellen Fisher podcast that she “still shares a bed with her 11-year-old son Bear” at the time.

“Bear and I still sleep together. I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care,” she added.

Defending her parenting style, Silverstone argued, “If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there.”