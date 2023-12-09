Morena Baccarin confirms return as Vanessa Carlysle in 'Deadpool 3'

Morena Baccarin is all set to reprise her role as Vanessa Carlysle in Marvel’s upcoming flick Deadpool 3

Back in April, Baccarin mentioned that she had been contacted about starring in the money-spinning film franchise.

The actress also revealed that "it may or may not work out," leaving fans keep guessing.

However, in a recent conversation, when asked about her role in Deadpool franchise’s third movie, the Gotham star enthused, "It did work out! I finished my shooting days on it, already.”

The actress continued, “I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

Baccarin also offered an insight into Vanessa’s role, promising her fans that “she's also competing with a very large universe," she giggled.



In Deadpool 2, Vanessa’s died in the very beginning, leaving fans upset. However, after a ton of protest from the fandom, the character was successfully resurrected.

Baccarin is all game to "suit up" in July 2024, as the audience gears up to see "more of Vanessa" in Deadpool 3 that will fill the void.

