Lori Harvey attends Miami party in bodycon dress after Damson Idris split

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey just announced their split a month ago, but Steve Harvey’s upbeat daughter doesn’t seem to be pulled back by the breakup.



Lori Harvey appeared at the American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum on Friday at The Miami Beach Edition, showcasing her incredibly toned physique.

The 26-year-old social media star made a big impression by letting some skin show in a cut-out outfit.

During the celebration, Chanel Iman and a number of other celebrities joined Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, who has also dated Micheal B. Jordan in the past.

Harvey showed off her toned arms and a large portion of her well-defined upper body in a jet-black dress, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

As she spent time at the event, her gorgeous dark brunette hair fell towards her shoulders.

Iman, on the other hand, wore a black skirt that showed off her legs and a white button-up shirt.

The model wore a pair of black high-heeled shoes as well as several jewellery pieces and a stylish leather purse as accessories.

The stunning dark brunette locks of the fashion industry star fell over her shoulders, creating a striking contrast with the pale tone of her top.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announced their breakup after less than a year of dating in a joint statement.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the pair told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 7.

“We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”