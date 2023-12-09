Meghan Markle wished to 'dominate' Princess Kate in the royal family

file footage

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s clash of personalities arose from their different perspectives with which they regarded the Royal Family.



While the Princess of Wales took her time with getting to know the internal operation of the Firm before marrying Prince William, the Duchess of Sussex dived head first into royal life with hopes to alter it.

Speaking to Ok!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on recent reports suggesting that the Suits alum resented the future Queen Consort for overshadowing her.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that Meghan found it very difficult to be a junior member of a team,” the royal expert shared, noting that the former actress had an extensive experience in philanthropy even before her marriage to Prince Harry.

"I have to say that everything I have heard about Meghan is that she likes to lead, to be her own boss and to do things exactly her way. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that…but it simply is not a recipe for successfully joining a family firm which has a clearly defined hierarchy,” Bond continued.

"I think there was a clash of culture and life experience between Kate and Meghan: to hug or not, to over-share or not, to dominate proceedings or take your turn, to be immersed in family life or immersed in a Hollywood career. I think they were very much two women separated by a common language."

"And I suspect Meghan found Kate's senior position, with all the protocol that entails, very hard to swallow. Perhaps she should have taken a closer look at the Royal Family firm before jumping into the goldfish bowl,” the royal expert added.