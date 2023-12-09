Hollywood's reaction to Meghan Markle's 'involvement in royal race row' revealed

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's involvement in the "royal race row", reignited by Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, will 'quickly be forgotten' by Hollywood.



The Duchess of Sussex, who's being dragged into the controversy over her past comments, has eyed up a Hollywood career in a bid to save brand Sussex.

Harry and Meghan author's new book ensued chaos when the two senior royals, who allegedly raised "concerns" and had "conversations" about the colour of Prince Archie's skin before he was born, were "accidentally" named in its Dutch translation.

The names of two senior royals emerged in the bombshell after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Meghan’s talent team at agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), whom she signed with earlier this year, was "horrified and exasperated by a never-ending scandal", a source told Express UK.

They added that it continues to progress on and threatens to "take a wrecking ball" to Harry and Meghan's future plans.



However, a PR expert, in talks with The Mirror, has revealed how Hollywood reacts over Meghan's alleged involvement in the "royal race row".

Andy Barr, from 10Yetis, has claimed that Meghan is still a sought-after person of interest in Hollywood, with the Duchess not having much to worry about at all.



"Meghan is still a massive draw in Hollywood. It is clear that Tinsel Town is able to separate her Royal ties and associated baggage from her impressive acting ability.

They will also have one eye on the hysteria and interest that will come from her being in a big ticket movie or show and the box office numbers that this will deliver."

The expert went on saying: "As Hollywood has shown time and time again, any past issues or misdemeanours are quickly forgotten if that celebrity can bring a ticket paying audience to the big screens."