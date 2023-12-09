Princess Kate scores major win against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘biographer’ Omid Scobie’s bombshell allegations in his book Endgame did nothing to taint Kate Middleton's image.

According to the latest Daily Mail poll, the Princess of Wales scored major win against the Sussexes after being voted the top favorite royal for the people of America.

She garnered a 44% positivity score, closely followed by her husband Prince William with 36 percent.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US nearly four years ago, only managed to get a score of 28 and 21 percent respectively.

“Kate is the people's princess. That's the verdict of the American public: the Princess of Wales is their top rated royal and they vastly prefer her to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” affirmed pollster James Johnson from JL Partners to the outlet.

It comes after Kate alongside King Charles were named as the alleged ‘racist royals’ in the Dutch version of Endgame, who raised ‘concerns’ over Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie before his birth.

The future Queen consort looked unfazed by the allegations as she hosted the annual Christmas Carol service last night, Dec. 8.

She was joined by William and their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.