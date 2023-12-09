Prince Harry fails to lure King Charles with 'emotional blackmail'

Prince Harry fails to lure King Charles via 'emotional blackmail'

Prince Harry reportedly failed to gain his father King Charles' sympathy following the recent explosive claims made by royal author, Omid Scobie.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020, recently revealed that he and his family were"forced" to leave the UK due to security issues.

Harry stated in his court documents, "The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States."

He continued, "That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

After Harry's recent move, a source close to The Sun reported that, "The King has said that [he] will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy."

For the unversed, a Dutch version of Omid's book allegedly revealed names of two royal figures who were involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Prince Archie's skin colour.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been receiving serious backlash for their deafening silence over royal race row.

Notably, the controversy related to 'racist royals' was sparked when the former Suits actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s interview in 2021.