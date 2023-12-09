Zooey Deschanel's kids get possessive over their 'crafty' Christmas decor

Zooey Deschanel shares an inside scoop on the star’s Christmas decor

Zooey Deschanel showcased the 'Elf on the Shelf' display she put up for her two kids, Elsie Otter, 8, and son Charlie Wolf, aged 6 on Thursday.

Deschanel shared a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 7, giving an inside scoop on their home's Christmas decor.

In the video, two elves are seen hanging from a thread attached to the actress’ heating vent.

She went on to ask her kids if she could take a picture of them and they protested in response.

One of her kids even responded saying that they might even ‘disappear’ in the picture, to which the actress replied: "Oh. I hope not. What if I have magic video?" adding that "they are crafty."

Deschanel captioned the video as "But is it an escape or a break in?"

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE about their engagement story in October, Jonathan Scott, who popped the question to Deschanel earlier this year, revealed the actress' kids were ambiguous after the proposal.

The engagement took place in Scotland at Edinburgh Castle.

It all started out with Neil Young’s song Harvest Moon, that was played by a guitarist hired by Scott.

Scott recalled: "So when that started happening, Zooey, all of a sudden...You saw this, 'What's happening?'"

"Somebody magically took the kids over on the other side where the band was, and I was like, 'Something's happening,'" Deschanel chimed in.

The actress revealed that she was uncertain about it, until her kids walked back out and raised a banner that said: 'Zooey, will you marry me?’

"And I said yes," Deschanel gushed.

The couple noted that although the kids helped with the entire proposal, making sure Scott pulled it off well, they didn’t really understand what it was all about until their mom said yes.