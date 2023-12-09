Robert Pattinson plans to propose Suki Waterhouse over Christmas 

Robert Pattinson is eyeing to make things official with Suki Waterhouse as they are expecting their first baby.
The Twilight alum, 37, is planning a Christmas proposal for the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31, when they are all surrounded by their families.
“He’s telling pals he’s looking to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family,” a source told Life & Style magazine.
The source explained that The Batman actor “has always been marriage shy,” but the Melrose Meltdown singer has made him more confident.
“He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time, and the fact that she’s pregnant has just moved the clock forward on what he was planning to do in the near future,” the insider continued.
“She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” they added. “It’s what she’s wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”
The pair has been dating since 2018 following Pattinson’s split from fiancée FKA Twigs in 2017. Meanwhile, the To Love singer also split Mexican actor Diego Luna around the same time after a year of dating.
