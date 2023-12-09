Vicky Kaushal shares goofy side of Katrina Kaif on 2nd wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal shared an unseen adorable video of his wife-actor Katrina Kaif on the special occasion of their second wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the Sam Bahadur actor penned a sweet wish for his better half today on December 9.
In a shared video clip, the couple can be seen sitting next to each other in a flight. However, Katrina was seen playfully flaunting her action moves.
Vicky gushed over the sweet moment and wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming."
In a previous interview with Indian host Nikhil Taneja, Vicky admitted that he never fell in love with the B-town diva because of her star status or popularity but Katrina's compassion for people around her.
The actor shared, "Why I fell in love with her is because when I got to know the human part of her, the person she is, I was just fully in love. I knew that I would love to have her as my life companion."
"She is very compassionate towards the people around her and the environment, which for me is the biggest turn-on, always," Vicky stated.
Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.
