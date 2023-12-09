Vicky Kaushal shares goofy side of Katrina Kaif on 2nd wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal reveals goofy side of Katrina Kaif on 2nd wedding anniversary

Vicky Kaushal shared an unseen adorable video of his wife-actor Katrina Kaif on the special occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Sam Bahadur actor penned a sweet wish for his better half today on December 9.

In a shared video clip, the couple can be seen sitting next to each other in a flight. However, Katrina was seen playfully flaunting her action moves.



Vicky gushed over the sweet moment and wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming."

In a previous interview with Indian host Nikhil Taneja, Vicky admitted that he never fell in love with the B-town diva because of her star status or popularity but Katrina's compassion for people around her.

The actor shared, "Why I fell in love with her is because when I got to know the human part of her, the person she is, I was just fully in love. I knew that I would love to have her as my life companion."

"She is very compassionate towards the people around her and the environment, which for me is the biggest turn-on, always," Vicky stated.

Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.