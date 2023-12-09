Queen Elizabeth's true feelings about Prince Harry's security detail laid bare

Queen Elizabeth's true feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security detail laid bare

Queen Elizabeth believed Prince Harry and his family deserved “effective security” regardless of their position in the Royal Family.

The late Queen’s sentiments were laid bare in the wake of Duke of Sussex’s current dispute with the Home Office after they stripped him off security after Harry along with Meghan Markle stepped down from their position as working royals in 2020.

According to The Telegraph, the letters between the former monarch's private secretary Sir Edward Young and then-cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill were shown in the UK court.

An excerpt from the letter pertaining to the late Queen’s instructions about security for her grandson read, “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family.

“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

The late monarch clarified that the decision came in the wake of “tragic incidents of the past,” most likely a nod to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother.