Paris Hilton reveals 'special gift' Kim Kardashian sent for her baby girl, London

Paris Hilton reveals 'special gift' sent by Kim Kardashian for London

Paris Hilton expressed her gratitude towards pal Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, for sending in a special gift for her newborn daughter, London.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite revealed that the reality TV stars have sent a luxurious animal printed cutlery set by Hermes to her little girl.

A sweet note alongside the present reads, "Paris + Carder. Wishing you every happiness with new baby London!! We are so happy for you and your beautiful family and love you with all of our hearts. Auntie Kris + auntie Kim xo."

Reacting to the gift, Hilton said, "Thank you auntie Kris and auntie Kim. I can't wait for you to meet her. This is so beautiful. She's going to love it. Love you. Merry Christmas."

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton recently welcomed her second child, a baby girl with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate.

The renowned public figure also shared an 11-month-old son Phoenix with her better half.

Speaking about her little family, Hilton told People, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here! My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."

She continued, "I am so excited to have our first holidays together. Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time."

"I can't wait for our first Christmas together as a family," Hilton added.