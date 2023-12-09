Joe Jonas breaks down in tears amid Sophie Turner's new romance: Watch

File Footage

Joe Jonas shared an emotional moment with his daughters at the Jonas Brothers' New Jersey concert after his estranged-wife Sophie Turner confirmed her budding romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.



The singer performed a song called Little Bird for his and Sophie's two girls Willa, three and Delphine, 17 months, who were sitting in the audience at his home state show.

In viral videos, Joe can be seen breaking down in tears while dedicating a special song to his little girls.

The heartfelt song, which was written by the band for their children, was released in sixth studio album, The Album.

Speaking about Little Bird, Joe told People that "it’s a beautiful song to share with other parents out there."

He added, "It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person."



In September, Joe filed for divorce with Sophie after four years of marriage and two children.

After their messy split, the former couple settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters.

Soon after her separation from Jonas Brothers frontman, the Game of Thrones alum sparked dating rumours with Peregrine. The two were photographed sharing a kiss in Paris in late October.

Recently, Sophie seemingly confirmed her new romance with an English aristocrat as the lovebirds were spotted making out in broad daylight.