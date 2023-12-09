Taylor Swift supports Selena Gomez amid Benny Blanco romance drama

Taylor Swift seemed to support Selena Gomez after she angered fans for sparring with them after they expressed her concerns over her recent behaviour.

The pop stars were spotted out an about in New York City, a day after the latter went on a furious Instagram rant to defend her relationship with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old singer looked grim in a chic street style, featuring a leopard print overcoat atop an identical mini skirt and a black top.

She completed her look with a pair of knee-length cowboy boots and a glammed-up face, leaving her brunette tresses fall on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the Lover singer beat the cold in a camel-colored shearling jacket, which she paired with a mini skirt, see-through leggings and a pair of maroon cow boys boots.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drama:

Gomez’s latest outing comes shortly after she confirmed her relationship with record producer on Benny Blanco via social media.

The pop star also went off on fans who raised concerns over her dating choices, pointing out Blanco’s close association with her ex Justin Bieber.

The 35-year-old Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee referred to the Rare Beauty mogul as a “cookie-cutter pop artist” while praising Bieber in an interview in 2020.

The It Ain’t Me singer also sparked engagement rumors with Blanco as she flashed a ring that bore her new flame’s initial on her that finger during her solo outing at Holiday Bar in West Village, New York on Friday, Dec. 8.

